New Audi SQ7 TDI revealed: Gets all-wheel steering, 900Nm of torque and more

The brand new 2020 Audi Q7 was introduced in late June 2019 which now comes with new styling, laser headlights and a mild hybrid system. Now Audi has introduced a fast version called the Audi SQ7 TDI which as the name suggest is a diesel!

Yes, the older model also had an SQ7 TDI diesel performance version which was seriously quick, but now Audi has the performance version even more seriously. While the styling is similar to the changes made to the 2020 Q7, the SQ7 gets a more potent heart which comes in the form of a 435hp biturbo V8 TDI diesel which has a displacement of 4.0-litres. Power and 900Nm of torque is sent to the ‘quattro’ all-wheel-drive system through an 8-speed torque convertor ‘tiptronic’ transmission. 0-100 takes just 4.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph. The engine is equipped with a 48-volt electrical subsystem (mild-hybrid) that feeds an electric-powered compressor that assists the two turbochargers to negate any turbo lag. The system also feeds into the engine’s air intake system to feed in more fresh air into the combustion chamber for better performance.

The SQ7 TDI is also equipped with standard sport air suspension and progressive steering rack with all-wheel steering. As an option you should equip with your high riding performance SUV, Audi will offer an optional advanced suspension package which includes electromechanical active roll stabilization. A sport differential will also be offered on the SQ7 to better the handling of the vehicle through the corners assisting with torque vectoring from distributing power from side of the vehicle to the other side when the vehicle is going fast through a corner.

The exterior of the SQ7 has been tweaked with ‘S’ specific details that differentiate it from the standard car. It comes with twin slats in the Singleframe front grille, exterior mirror housings in aluminium look, and quad exhaust pipes. A black styling package is available as an option while Daytona grey exterior colour, pearl effect as well as numerous customized paint finishes from the Audi exclusive program are available as a special feature. The vehicle sits on 5-spoke 20-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in 285/45 section tyres. Optional Carbon ceramic brakes sized at 20 inches are employed to help stop the SUV, while 15/14-inch (f/b) steel brakes are offered as standard.