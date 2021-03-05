New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

It has been confirmed that Audi will also introduce a mid-sped performance car in India. The Audi S5 Sportback will return to India to rival the BMW M340i and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG.

The Audi S5 Sportback will return to India in its revised form. The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has been confirmed to be launched by the Head of Audi India – Balbir Singh Dhillon. Dhillon posted on his personal Instagram profile confirming the arrival of the S5. While there is no official timeline mentioned, Dhillon’s post mentions that it is “Coming Soon”. The S5 Sportback will be a direct rival to the upcoming BMW M340i xDrive which is gearing up to be launched in India. From the stable at Mercedes-Benz, the S5 will also compete against the GLC 43 AMG, which is an SUV, but in similar spec. It is likely that the S5 Sportback will be assembled in India to be competitive against its rivals. Both the GLC 43 AMG and the M340i xDrive are brought in through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

Audi India teased the new S5 Sportback back in October 2020 during the launch of the Audi Q2. But never mentioned its arrival officially till now. The Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India back in 2017. However, with the facelift model being introduced internationally, and India jumping to BS6 emission standards, the old model was discontinued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balbir Singh Dhillon (@dhillon_balbir)

The new S5 Sportback facelift features new exterior styling making it look more aggressive. In the Sportback styling department, Audi always seems to get the proportions just so right. While the interior would be derived from the standard model with some sporty touches, it’s what the S5 Sportback uses as its heart is what matters.

Under the bonnet will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine. It will be offered in a state of tune which offers 349hp and 500Nm of torque. Of course, the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG (S-Tronic) transmission will be paired to the motor with Quattro all-wheel-drive. In the S5 Sportback, 0-100kph acceleration takes 4.5 seconds.

Should Audi assemble the S5 Sportback in India, it is possible the model would cost around Rs 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom). This would put them right in the middle of the mid-spec performance car battle against its rivals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.