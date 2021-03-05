New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

It has been confirmed that Audi will also introduce a mid-sped performance car in India. The Audi S5 Sportback will return to India to rival the BMW M340i and the Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG.

By:March 5, 2021 4:45 PM

The Audi S5 Sportback will return to India in its revised form. The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has been confirmed to be launched by the Head of Audi India – Balbir Singh Dhillon. Dhillon posted on his personal Instagram profile confirming the arrival of the S5. While there is no official timeline mentioned, Dhillon’s post mentions that it is “Coming Soon”. The S5 Sportback will be a direct rival to the upcoming BMW M340i xDrive which is gearing up to be launched in India. From the stable at Mercedes-Benz, the S5 will also compete against the GLC 43 AMG, which is an SUV, but in similar spec. It is likely that the S5 Sportback will be assembled in India to be competitive against its rivals. Both the GLC 43 AMG and the M340i xDrive are brought in through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route.

Audi India teased the new S5 Sportback back in October 2020 during the launch of the Audi Q2. But never mentioned its arrival officially till now. The Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India back in 2017. However, with the facelift model being introduced internationally, and India jumping to BS6 emission standards, the old model was discontinued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balbir Singh Dhillon (@dhillon_balbir)

The new S5 Sportback facelift features new exterior styling making it look more aggressive. In the Sportback styling department, Audi always seems to get the proportions just so right. While the interior would be derived from the standard model with some sporty touches, it’s what the S5 Sportback uses as its heart is what matters.

Under the bonnet will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine. It will be offered in a state of tune which offers 349hp and 500Nm of torque. Of course, the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG (S-Tronic) transmission will be paired to the motor with Quattro all-wheel-drive. In the S5 Sportback, 0-100kph acceleration takes 4.5 seconds.

Should Audi assemble the S5 Sportback in India, it is possible the model would cost around Rs 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom). This would put them right in the middle of the mid-spec performance car battle against its rivals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

The autonomous and electric vehicle future: What it will take for India to be ready

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Lifted Porsche Taycan Cross Tursimo breaks cover: Electric sports crossover with 625hp!

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

Euler Motors raises additional Rs 30 crores funding: Commercial electric three-wheeler launch in Q2 2021

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

TVS Apache RTR200 single-channel ABS model with riding modes launched

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i xDrive Review: Quickest Made in India Car

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

BMW M340i pre-launch bookings open: Book yours for this much online

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Studds Crest, budget helmet, launched: Features explained

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

Over 150 cars with banned BS4 engines seized: Nine arrested for illegal car sales in Mumbai

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

BattRE to launch new electric vehicles by June: Production capacity to be doubled

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Kabira KM4000 electric bike sold out: Here's when you can order next

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

No RTO visit needed now for DL renewal and more services: MoRTH notifies Aadhar-based online process

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

India's safest 110cc bike launched! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS priced at Rs 65,926

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Five MG Hector SUVs custom-built as ambulances donated to hospital in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Review: Master of All Trades!

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles

Tata Elxsi’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Usage and benefits for connected & driverless vehicles