New Audi Q8 teaser highlights sporty rear: Will replace Q7 as Audi’s flagship SUV

Audi has just dropped in a teaser of its upcoming flagship SUV Q8 and we must say it looks super hot! The new Audi Q8 will make its global debut on June 5 and it is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year. The SUV was first showcased as a concept at the Detroit Motor Show last year. The latest teaser image by Audi represents a sketch of the Q8 that highlights its rear design. The design looks sharp and the roofline merges into the rear making for a coupe-like design. The twin trapezoidal exhausts look equally appealing and these unite directly with the rear bumper. The wheel arches of the new Audi Q8 are wider than the Q7 and make the vehicle look muscular and rugged. At the front, the new Audi Q8 gets a large grille up front flanked by sleek LED headlamps.

Watch our new Audi Q5 video review here:

The interiors of the luxury SUV is also expected to be as exciting as the exterior if presently out details are anything to go by. The cabin features a 12.3-inch Virtual cockpit display and most of the traditional buttons have been replaced by a large touchscreen located at the center. That would be something like the Volvo XC90 for reference.

The exact engine options for the upcoming Audi Q8 are currently unknown. However, we believe that the SUV will draw power from a 3.0-litre, V6 petrol plug-in hybrid motor that also powers the Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid. The motor is expected to churn out close to 438 horses while the peak torque output could be rated at 770 Nm. Audi might also introduce a more performance-oriented avatar of the Q8 but that is expected to arrive at a later stage. The said version might share the 4.0-litre, V8 powertrain with the Lamborghini Urus and will have a peak power output of close to 650 bhp.

Check out the on-road prices and all other details of the Audi Q7 right here.

Before its official debut slated on 5th June, the new Audi Q8 will star in a five-part video series. The first video will be aired on May 21 and the series will end on 5th June just before the arrival of the new Q8. The trailer for the video series has already been released and has been named 'Q8 Unleashed.' As far as India launch is concerned, the new Audi Q8 is expected to go on sale here sometime in 2019 or early 2020. The luxury SUV was snapped testing here a few months back in Maharashtra. The new Audi Q8 will step up the game for the German manufacturer in the high-end luxury SUV territory. Stay tuned with us as we bring you more on Audi's flagship in the coming days!