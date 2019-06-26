New Audi Q7 SUV avatar revealed: Laser headlamps, new design & mild hybrid

The all-new Audi Q7 has been unveiled with some updates on the outside, while a whole lot is new on the inside as it now gets a digital makeover. The 20202 Audi Q7 has been given a styling overhaul as it gets Audi’s new design philosophy which it uses for its Q family of SUVs. Whoever its in the cabin where the changes are more prominent with upgrades to its heart.

The new Q7’s exterior features a single-frame Audi-esque front grille with a completely redesigned front fascia with new and larger air duct on the front bumper. The new Q7 comes with brand new lead lamps with Audi’s HD Matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology developed from their outings at the 24 hours of LeMans. It gets new wheels, a refreshed rear styling getting new tail lights and a chrome strip that runs the width of the vehicle. Lower down, the new Q7’s rear bumper comes with trapezoid-shaped exhaust outlets.

In the cabin is where the new Q7 gets the most significant updates. The Q7 gets a brand new interior with Audi’s latest generation technology with its digital layout dual-touchscreen found in the latest-gen Audi models like the A8, A7, Q8 models. Audi also claims that the interior has been re-engineered to provide just a little bit more space in the cabin for occupants. The updated SUV gets kitted out with technology like the MMI navigation and Audi Connect which has Amazon’s Alexa inbuilt and can provide traffic information. It has a feature called Car-to-X communication which allows it to communicate with the local region's infrastructure real-time traffic light information which will be rolled out in certain markets eventually.

While there are a few engine options on offer, the new Q7 will come most likely with a diesel and petrol engine options with a DSG automatic. However, all engines on offer will be equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Which is significant is the new suspension setup in the Q7 which now comes with active roll stabilization which it borrows from the SQ7 and will be offered as an option. Audi is also expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Q7 which will probably debut later.