New Audi Q3 review: Quattro up, doubts down

But will quattro’s dynamic grip alone be enough to drive sales?

For decades, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ belonged firmly to BMW, Mercedes-Benz was the benchmark for opulence, and Audi sat somewhere in between as an afterthought for many luxury buyers. But sliding behind the wheel of the new Audi Q3 on the winding roads of Goa shatters that outdated stereotype. Right from the word go, it is clear that this entry-luxury SUV is an out-and-out driver’s car built to thrill.

ALSO READ How Hyundai Bayon will bridge the Venue-Creta gap

A driver’s car

The cockpit wraps around you, featuring a striking flat-bottom and flat-top sports steering wheel complete with haptic controls and paddle shifters, paired with a curved central touchscreen oriented towards the driver. On curvy roads, the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, razor-sharp steering feedback, supportive sports seats, and a near-perfect driving position came together to give me possibly the drive of the year. Propelled by a punchy 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine delivering 150 kW and 320 Nm of torque, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds, offering sports-car-like acceleration. Tyre grip is good and ride is planted on smooth tarmac, but on broken patches the ride turns harsh.

Is fast, looks fast

Design-wise, it has stumped the competition. The Mercedes-Benz GLA has started to look dated, and its next-generation replacement isn’t expected until next year. While the BMW X1 LWB (Long Wheelbase) has decent road presence, it isn’t a true head-turner. In contrast, the new Q3 has the appeal of the original 2012 model that single-handedly propelled Audi to the top position among luxury carmakers in India (in 2013 and 2014). Inside the cabin, the GLA leans opulent and the X1 is functional, but the Q3 is pure sportiness.

ALSO READ XEV 9S leads EV race, shows family first

Clever packaging

A big change is that this Audi has gone the Mercedes-Benz way, as the Q3 gets a steering column-mounted gear lever (on the right side behind the steering wheel), and this frees up space on the central console for dual cup holders and generous storage. Boot capacity is good, and the rear seating area is comfortable, though not in the same league as the X1 LWB.

Is pricing good?

The new Audi Q3 is a stellar package, but should it have a stellar pricing? At Rs 51.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits slightly on the higher side – costing more than the rival BMW X1 LWB at Rs 49.9 lakh and even the Mercedes-Benz GLA at Rs 51.8 lakh (both of which have stronger brand value in India). As a challenger brand in the current landscape, Audi should have aggressively positioned it, undercutting the X1. Nonetheless, it is currently the best-driving product in its segment.