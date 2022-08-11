New Audi Q3 bookings open; Variants and features explained

German carmaker Audi has commenced bookings for the new Audi Q3 in India. The 2022 Audi Q3 can be booked for Rs 2,00,000, either online or at a dealership and the first 500 customers will get ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package.
Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin at the end of 2022 and the carmaker will offer two variants of the Q3 — Premium Plus and Technology. Both variants of the Q3 will be powered by the same 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque paired to an automatic gearbox that drives all four wheels through Audi’s quattro technology.
The quattro all-wheel-drive system is standard on both variants and the carmaker claims that the new Audi Q3 has a top speed of 222 kmph and a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds.
Speaking about the features, the new Audi Q3 Premium Plus gets a host of features including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting all around, a sunroof, powered front seats finished in leather, hill start assist, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, six-speaker music system, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, amongst others.
The higher-spec Technology trim offers all the above and an MMI navigation system, Audi Drive Select, Virtual Cockpit Plus, ambient lighting with 30 colours, gesture-controlled tailgate, wireless charging, and a 10-speaker system.
The Audi Q3 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the Volvo XC40 in the Indian market, while the Volvo also offers an all-electric version of the SUV called the XC40 Recharge, which is sold out for the year.