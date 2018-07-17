New Audi Q3 and Q7 SUVs get special Design Editions in India: Price and new features explained

Audi has just launched the Q3 and Q7 Design Editions in India. While the 2018 Audi Q3 Design Edition has been priced at Rs 40.76 lakh, the Q7 Design Edition will set you back by Rs 82.37 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The new Audi Design Editions get significant updates inside out due to which these come across as more well-rounded package than before. These Design Edition models were put on display at the launch of the Q5 petrol version last month. Starting with the new Audi Q3 Design Edition, the luxury SUV comes with crystal clear LED tail lamps while on the inside, it gets a coat hanger and more premium Nappa leather. The five-spoke alloy wheels are now finished in black that offers a sporty touch. The SUV also gets Quattro decals and glowing door sills. On the other hand, the new Audi Q7 Design Edition gets smoked out lights along with a revamped rear entertainment system. The rear occupants inside the new Audi Q7 Design Edition get individual screens along with a cool bag with Audi branding.

New Audi Q3 Design Edition

Mechanically, the new Audi Q3 and Q7 Design Editions remain untouched. The new Audi Q3 Design Edition is available only as a 35 TDI Quattro version that gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, diesel engine, good for churning ut respective power and torque outputs of 184 bhp and 380 Nm. Gearbox is a seven-speed automatic transmission.

New Audi Q7 Design Edition

On the other hand, the new Audi Q7 Design Edition sources power from two engine options. While the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine is good for shedding out 252 horses, the 3.0-litre turbo diesel mill makes 249 hp. Gearbox on this one is an eight-speed automatic transmission system that sends power to all four wheels. The launch of the new special edition models will definitely help Audi attract some more customers to its showrooms.

Watch our 2018 Audi Q5 video review here:

The Audi Q3 challenges the likes of the recently launched Volvo XC40 that is off to a good start. The competition also comes from the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Similarly, the Audi Q7 locks horns with the likes of Volvo XC90, BMW X5 and the Mercedes GLS.