New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Nagpur 

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In addition, the company has also opened a new service facility at the same premises. This pre-owned luxury car showroom is located at Central MIDC Road, Hingana, Nagpur – 440016.
Commenting on the inauguration of Audi’s new Approved: plus dealership, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “We are very happy to inaugurate our 18th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Nagpur is one of the key industrial cities of Maharashtra and we enjoy a strong presence in this region. We are rapidly expanding our pre-owned car business and will end this year with 22 such facilities.”
He added, “In addition, we have opened a new service facility which will ensure we are well connected to our customers.” According to the carmaker, every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior & electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.
Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme. With the inauguration of the Audi Approved: plus dealership in Nagpur, the company now has 18 Audi Approved: plus facilities in the country.
Prashant Kesharwani, Dealer Principal, Audi Nagpur said, “There is an increased demand for pre-owned cars in Nagpur and with this new facility, we will make pre-owned luxury cars more assessable to customers in the region. In addition, a new service facility has been inaugurated and we are very happy to extend our association with Audi India and look forward to serving our customers in Nagpur.”
