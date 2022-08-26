New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Nagpur 

Audi India has inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This luxury used car dealership is located at Central MIDC Road, Hingana, Nagpur.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In addition, the company has also opened a new service facility at the same premises. This pre-owned luxury car showroom is located at Central MIDC Road, Hingana, Nagpur – 440016.

Commenting on the inauguration of Audi’s new Approved: plus dealership, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, commented, “We are very happy to inaugurate our 18th Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Nagpur is one of the key industrial cities of Maharashtra and we enjoy a strong presence in this region. We are rapidly expanding our pre-owned car business and will end this year with 22 such facilities.”

He added, “In addition, we have opened a new service facility which will ensure we are well connected to our customers.” According to the carmaker, every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior & electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car.

Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme. With the inauguration of the Audi Approved: plus dealership in Nagpur, the company now has 18 Audi Approved: plus facilities in the country.

Prashant Kesharwani, Dealer Principal, Audi Nagpur said, “There is an increased demand for pre-owned cars in Nagpur and with this new facility, we will make pre-owned luxury cars more assessable to customers in the region. In addition, a new service facility has been inaugurated and we are very happy to extend our association with Audi India and look forward to serving our customers in Nagpur.”

