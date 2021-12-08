New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

Audi India has inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car facility in Chandigarh. This luxury used car dealership is located at Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh.

By:December 8, 2021 5:49 PM

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Chandigarh. This pre-owned luxury car showroom will have five cars on display and it is spread across 3500 sq. ft. to offer a seamless buying experience to prospective customers. It is located at Industrial Area, Phase-2, Chandigarh – 160002. According to the carmaker, this new facility will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality preowned luxury cars in Chandigarh and nearby areas.

Commenting on the inauguration of the Audi Approved: plus dealership, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The demand for preowned luxury cars is rising in the region. The inauguration of Audi Approved: plus in Chandigarh is in line with our plans to tap into the demand and expand our pre-owned car business and our retail network. The facility will provide a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that are well-examined to provide peace of mind to our customers.”

Audi Q5 2
He further added, “At Audi India, we also offer 2 years of unlimited kilometres warranty on our certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we have set the ball rolling to bring the unmatched Audi experience to newer regions.” As per Audi India, the pre-owned vehicles undergo 300+ multi-point checks along with a full road test. The Audi Approved: plus programme also offers benefits such as a two-year unlimited kilometres warranty, 24×7 Audi Road Side Assistance, complete service history of the car along with easy financing and insurance.

Speaking on the partnership, Karan Grover, Dealer Principal, Audi Chandigarh said, “We share a well-established relationship with the Audi brand and are glad to take our partnership forward with the opening of Audi Approved: plus in Chandigarh. We will ensure that we cater to the customer demand in the region by providing a truly luxurious experience.” Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

