New Audi A8L launch on February 3: Foot massager, 160kmph with zero emissions explained

After the launch of the flagship Q8 SUV, Audi is now readying the sedan for India. The Audi A8L will be launched in India on February 3. Audi will sell the long-wheelbase variant only. What will make the Audi A8 unique though are its engines as well as feature spread. Audi has said that they will go the gasoline, hybrid and electric way. Diesels will be given a miss. So, let's start with the engine first. A 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with a Li-ion battery pack will be used. The engine produces 340hp of power and 500Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be put to use as well. Audi's fabled Quattro system will be at work too. The company claims that the 48-volt mild hybrid tech that consists of a belt alternator starter which combines with the aforementioned battery pack to propel the car on its own. Yes, the system will allow the new Audi A8L to cruise between 55kmph to 160kmph without any help from the petrol engine. Incredible, isn't it. Audi says that the A8L can keep at it for less than a minute before requiring the petrol motor to kick in.

This is a full-blown sedan and hence to assist the driver, will also come with all-wheel steering. High-speed lane changes or even piloting the car in crowded lanes will then be a cinch. Moreover, stability for this near two-tonne vehicle will also be top-notch. A fully customisable 10.1-inch touchscreen system is provided as part of the infotainment. This, Audi says, will blend in the black background and only will come to picture when the car is started. According to the importance of the screen icons, the user can place them. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support will be there as well. Matrix LED reading lights have been provided in the cabin. Audi calls its as a "spacious luxury lounge".

Audi also provides a foot massage function for the rear left side passenger. There are various settings as well which include intensity levels and heating. These adjustment options are at the rear of the front passenger seat backrest. At the same time, there is also four-zone climate control. Moreover, the rear seat passengers also have access to two separate android tablets that lets them control various functions. At the same time, the rear seat passenger can also help them make a discreet phone call.

Given the deteriorating air quality in our environment, Audi has put in a two vials of perfume that softly diffuse into the cabin. There are also ioniser clusters that will help remove pollutants as well as negative ions. This will help provide a clean atmosphere in the cabin.

With all these technology advancements, it is likely that the Audi A8L might make a significant impact in a segment that comprises the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.