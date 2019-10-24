All-new Audi A6 launched at Rs 54.20 lakh: First BS-VI compliant car from the company

Audi India, after close to a year, has launched an all-new product. Say hello to the new Audi A6. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A6 will be available only in a petrol engine. The Audi A6 price starts from Rs 54.20 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 56.20 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings had unofficially begun a few days ago, however, today they have started officially. Deliveries are being promised within a month's time. The A6 is manufactured in India.

The Audi A6 comes to the Indian market in a standard wheelbase guise. For that matter, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in LWB fashion in our market. This car is 4939mm long, 1886mm wide and 1457mm tall. The wheelbase is 12mm longer than before. This Audi is also quite a looker given the wide grille that it comes with, sharper design elements as well as new all-LED headlights. The DRLs too are new and could become the signature element for future Audis. This new Audi A6 also has fresh alloys as well as cool detailing for the taillights. Speaking of which, the new A6 has 18-inch wheels as standard but Audi India gives an option to upsize up to 20-inchers. The exhaust is hidden away from sight and you will also get the dual design elements that masquerade as the tailpipes.

Inside, high-quality wood, piano black trim and some brushed aluminium make up for the upholstery. There is also fake leather on offer. A virtual cockpit as well as new steering wheel are on offer. Customers will also get a wireless phone charger under the arm rest while the Bang & Olufsen sound system from the previous model is carried over. Like in new Range Rover cars, there is a new dual touch screen system, with the top one for infotainment (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay supported) while the bottom unit is or the AC controls. Four zone climate control is provided and there is a sunroof too. This Audi also comes with a lane departure warning, handsfree parking, ambient lighting and more. Its boot space capacity is 530 litres.

Now to the engine. There is a lone engine on offer, as we discussed earlier. This BS-VI turbo petrol displaces 2.0-litres and produces 245hp and 370Nm. A 7-speed dual clutch automatic has been added to the mix. There are different drive modes too and these alter the engine reaction based on the mode selected.

The new Audi A6 goes up against the Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar XF and Volvo S90.