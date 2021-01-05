New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival’s features, specs, price

There are many changes to this Audi A4 facelift than the last one we saw and these along with the engine, specs, features have been listed out in this article.

The updated Audi A4 facelift has been launched in India. The new BMW 3 Series rival had been missing from the Audi India line-up from quite some time. However, with the BS6 emissions coming in to play, many of the Audis were missing as the manufacturer took this opportunity to overhaul their line-up as well as bring in new and enthusiast-focused models. The new Audi A4 pre-bookings had started a few days ago and now the model prices are out. Audi offers two variants of the new A4 – Premium Plus for Rs 42.34 lakh and Technology for Rs 46.67 lakh, ex-showroom. Only petrol versions are available and one can book the car online or through the Audi India showrooms. There are many changes to this car than the last one we saw and these along with the engine, specs, features have been listed out below.

The new Audi A4 boasts a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. It replaces the earlier 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit. Audi claims that the new A4 will do the 0-100kmph dash in just 7.4 seconds whereas the top speed is in excess of 200kmph. A 7-speed DSG gearbox is aligned with this engine and there are also paddle shifters on offer thereby enhancing the driving pleasure. There are different drive modes that one can select and these alter the way the engine responds.

On the face of it, the car has got new LED headlamps, rounded grille, new alloys and tail lights. The car has also grown in size, both by length as well as width. A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is present in this car and there are also physical buttons to control the airconditioner. Audi calls the cabin as a virtual cockpit and most of the every-day to-know information is right in the sight of the driver. A wireless charger has also been dialled in.

