New Audi A4 facelift caught testing: BMW 3 Series rival to get styling, features update

The new Audi A4 facelift has been spotted testing very recently for the first time ever. The test mule that has been snapped by folks at Motor1 can be seen covered in heavy camouflage, however, one can see multiple visual changes. Starting with the prime ones, the new Audi A4 gets a revised front fender and grille that gives it a fresher look. Moreover, one can also see a different illumination pattern on the headlamps and tail lamps while the exterior shape remains the same. Also, the rear end now has a resemblance with that of the Audi A6. The new Audi A4 facelift also gets a new design for the alloy wheels. From the changes, it is clear that the exterior gets some significant changes and hence, this would not be a minor facelift.

New Audi A4 facelift side (Image Source: Motor1)

The interiors of the new Audi A4 facelift are not visible in the pictures and we expect some updates inside the cabin too. The company might employ its new infotainment software along with some additional driver assistance features on the new A4. Speaking of powertrains, the new Audi A4 facelift is expected to get power from the same engine options without any significant revisions. In India, the Audi A4 is being offered with a 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine options. Both these engines come mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission system. The only change we expect to see on the engines is their BS-VI compliance in order to meet the stricter emission norms.

New Audi A4 facelift rear (Image Source: Motor1)

The A4 primarily challenges the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the segment. Expect the new Audi A4 facelift to be launched sometime in the second half of 2020. Prices of the new A4 are expected to be slightly higher in comparison to the existing model. More details on the new Audi A4 facelift might spill in the coming days.

Image Source: Motor1