New Audi A4 bookings start: Expected launch, price, specs of BMW 3 Series rival

Bookings of the new Audi A4 have started at Rs 2 lakh. One can book it at all the Audi dealerships as well as online. Customers who pre-book the car will get a four-year comprehensive service package.

By:December 21, 2020 3:41 PM
2021-audi-a4

Audi India, earlier this month revealed that it has started production of the new A4 at its Aurangabad plant. The new Audi A4 is scheduled for a launch in January and could probably be the first four-wheeler product from a carmaker in 2021. It will also mark the company’s first launch in the new year. This is the fifth-gen model that Audi India is bringing to the country. Bookings have started at Rs 2 lakh. One can book it at all the Audi dealerships as well as online. Customers who pre-book the car will get a four-year comprehensive service package. The car is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine makes 190hp of power and around 320Nm of torque. This engine could be offered with a 12-volt hybrid system that provides a boost both in power as well as economy.

Also Read New Audi A6 review

Audi India might pair this engine with a 7-speed automatic. The claimed 0-100kmph time is 7.3 seconds whereas the top speed will be higher than 200kmph. Audi India is expected to price this car upwards of 46 lakh and the scheduled launch date is speculated as January 25, 2021. This is the entry-level sedan of the German carmaker in India whereas in SUVs, it is the Audi Q2.

As far as changes are concerned, the new A4 will get a touchscreen MMI display. Many safety features will be standard including front parking sensors, and lane departure warning. Wireless smartphone charging pad as well as Apple CarPlay will be on offer as well. The new Audi A4 will compete with the Volvo S60, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Only the Volvo here is a petrol-only model whereas the others have the option of potent diesel engines as well. Audi has seen a widespread appreciation of its petrol models and have reported a customer affinity towards the same.

