New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

Tata Motors has updated the Harrier Dark Edition and extended the all-black package to the Altroz and Nexon range. The Nexon EV is also available in a new shade of all-black.

New Tata Nexon EV Dark

Henry Ford is said to have offered the Model T in any colour as long as it was black. But when you look at the range of Dark models from Tata Motors, you wouldn’t want to have them in any other colour, but black. Tata Motors has launched an updated Tata Harrier Dark Edition. Along with it, the all-black theme has been extended to the Altroz, Nexon and even the Nexon EV. After the success of the Harrier Dark Edition which came in 2019, it was inevitable that the package would be extended to other cars in the Tata Motors range.

For all four models, not only is every part of the car painted black or smoked out for the dark theme look, the interior and the seats have also been redone entirely to match. Included in the package as standard, Tata Motors will be offering a tyre picture repair kit with all the models to cover all the bases for safety. In addition, Tata Motors has launch launched a line of leather jackets and T-shirts for fans of the Dark package.

Tata Altroz Dark (Rs 8.71 lakh)

Offered in the XZ+ variant only for the 1.2 petrol and iTurbo model, the body of the Altroz Dark will be finished in black, with a dark tint finish on the R16 alloy wheels while the chrome touches will be blacked out as well. The interior also has been blacked out and will continue to feature the electric blue ambient lighting. The black upholstery will be accented by the deep blue tri-arrow perforations and blue stitching, with #dark embroidered on the headrests.

Tata Nexon Dark (Rs 10.4 lakh)

Like the Altroz Dark, the Nexon Dark will feature Charcoal Black R16 Alloys, silver highlights on the body, with matte Granite Black cladding on the exterior. The interior would also be blacked out offering leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim and the #dark embroidered on the headrests. The Nexon Dark would be available in the XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) for both petrol and diesel options.

Tata Nexon EV Dark (Rs 18.04 lakh)

The Tata Nexon EV Dark would be offered in the higher-spec XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants. The Nexon EV Dark models would be draped in the Midnight Black exterior colour with satin black accents. The alloy wheels will be smoked out in charcoal grey and the #Dark mascot embroidered on the headrest. The electric blue accents will set itself apart as the Nexon EV Dark from the standard ICE-powered Nexon Dark. The interior would also be finished in an all-black theme, with blue accented touches as well. It will feature tyre pressure monitors, as an added safety feature.

New Tata Harrier Dark (Rs 16 lakh)

Painted in black, the new Harrier Dark will add a tint of deep blue to its exterior shade. It will sit on a larger set of 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The interior follows a similar dark theme. Some deep blue undertone and accents can also be seen on the seat and door pad upholstery. Tata will offer the new Harrier Dark in three trims — XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.

All starting prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.