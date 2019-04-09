New 8th-gen Porsche 911 to launch in India on 11th April with more power and better tech

Having made its global debut at the LA Auto Show in November last year, the new generation Porsche 911 will now be launched in India on 11th of this month. With improved performance and tech advancement, the new 911 retains its iconic silhouette that has been the 911 family's signature for generations. The new 911 will come in both coupe and cabriolet formats, and it'll get two- and four-wheel-drive trims in the form of Carrera S and Carrera 4S.

The turbo petrol engine powering the new Porsche 911 has been revised to give it a boost in power of about 29.5 hp. The new 911 retains the same 3.0-litre flat six turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed gearbox as before, but it now produces about 450 hp.

The Carrera S accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 307 km/h. The Carrera 4S, on the other hand, does 0-100 km/h 0.1 seconds faster than the S and has a top speed of 305 km/h. In its Sport Chrono package form, both variants of the 911 shave off 0.2 seconds from their 0-100 km/h times since they feature a sophisticated launch control system and an updated map for quicker gearshifts.

The overall appeal of the new 911 is mostly the same as the older version except for a slightly updated grille up front and over at the rear, it gets connected tail lamps and twin exhausts.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the inside, the new-gen Porsche 911 has seen quite the update. The centre console now has a sizeable touchscreen infotainment instead of the cluster of buttons. It still carries the huge rev counter with two digital screens of either side.

‘Fastest car on sand’ record in a 1200 hp Porsche 911 Turbo S by a motorcycle rider! Here’s more

The prices of the new Porsche 911 are expected to be higher than its predecessors which are priced at Rs 1.53 crore for the base Carerra S and Rs 3.88 crore for the top trim GT2 RS. Porsche is also likely to launch other sportier versions of the 911 later. When launched, it will rival the likes of Audi R8 and Jaguar F-Type.