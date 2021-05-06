New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Ferrari has just revealed more details on the replacement for the 812 Superfast. Called the 812 Competizione, it will be of course available as a coupe and the Competizione A Targa removable roof model. But more importantly, the V12 is allowed to rev up to a whopping 9,500rpm!

Ferrari has showcased the replacement to the 812 Superfast. The model was called the Superfast because it was… super fast! Now the new 812 is here in both coupe and convertible versions. Say hello to the brand new Ferrari 812 Competizione and Competizione A. The A suffix is short for Aperta which of course translates to open-top. Ferrari rolled out the 812 Competizione earlier in April but kept some of the details out of sight, including the convertible model. With the 812 Competizione A, this high-performance supercar will feature a removable Targa roof. And both these siblings will most probably be the last-ever naturally aspirated front-engined V12 Ferrari to be built.

For its swan-song, Ferrari has left no stone unturned to ensure that it is the greatest car of its kind to come from Maranello. The 6.5-litre V12 has been tuned to now deliver 830hp and 692 Nm of torque. That makes it the most powerful internal combustion engine road car to ever come from the brand. The engine is allowed to sing all the way to 9,500rpm, the highest ever in a road-going Ferrari as well. The 7-speed twin-clutch transmission has been lived up to shift faster by a claimed 5%.

Equipped with 30hp more, and the torque tamed slightly by 26Nm from the older 812 Superfast, the coupe reaches 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and onto 200 km/h in 7.5 seconds. It only runs out of steam at 340 km/h. It has been predominantly achieved thanks to the added power, in addition to the reduction of weight from the vehicle and many other clever tech under and on the skin.

If you wish to know more about the tech on the 812 Competizione, you can read more about it here. It takes a detailed walkthrough about where the changes in the exhaust, engine, aero, all-wheel steering and design have been made to up the ante from the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari still manages to keep a lot more information close to its chest. The final performance specifications for the 812 Competizione A is yet to be made public. Additionally, it hasn’t mentioned how many examples will be made for either model. And if you have to ask the price, you probably have missed the chance to own one. We reckon most if not all are already sold.

Don’t be too surprised if both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A will be built in limited numbers and have long been sold out. But since you may ask, prices in Europe are likely to be around €560,000-580,000 ballpark (~upwards of Rs 5 crore).

