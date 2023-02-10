2023 Renault Duster India launch likely. Here’s what to expect from the next-gen Renault Duster and what we wish could be an improvement over the previous-gen Duster.

The Renault Duster bolstered the French carmaker’s presence in India, owing to its compact design, punchy diesel engine, and good ride. Renault sold two generations of the Duster in India over the 10 years it was sold here, however, the French carmaker pulled the plugs in 2022.

It’s not all bad news, though, as Renault could relaunch the all-new Duster in India again, as part of the Renault-Nissan group’s latest strategy. Sold globally as the Dacia Duster, the crossover had some impressive capabilities, but also some that could have been improved. Here’s what to expect from the next-gen Renault Duster.

Updated styling

The 2023 Renault Duster sports the same silhouette as the previous-gen model, but updated grille, headlights, redesigned bumpers, flared wheel arches, and more. Renault has given a modern touch to the exterior styling of the Duster, which hopefully is carried forward to India.

Another major area where the Duster needed improvement was the interior. The older-gen vehicle had a boring interior and hopefully, the carmaker has redesigned it for 2023. Renault could also launch the all-new Renault Duster as a seven-seater, however, there are not many details yet.

Also, hopefully, Renault does not bring back the same infotainment setup again, as the older gen vehicle, despite having a modern infotainment system, was placed awkwardly and the driver or the passenger in front could not read anything on the display. Please, Renault, don’t bring back that setup.

2023 Renault Duster engine options

Renault initially had two diesel engine options and a petrol offering. The 110PS version of the diesel Duster was enthusiastic but suffered from turbo lag. Later, Renault offered the Dueter with a petrol engine only, including a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol offering.

With the 2023 model, Renault could offer a petrol engine, and possibly even a hybrid version of the Duster. Renault could offer a mild and strong hybrid powertrain, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder The engine could be based on the Renault-Nissan group’s CMF-B modular platform.

The previous-gen Renault Duster was offered with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT. Although the engine was powerful, the CVT gearbox was a letdown. Hopefully, this should not be a worry with the next-gen Renault Duster.

All-wheel-drive

The introduction of an all-wheel-drive system made the Duster popular amongst enthusiasts seeking the maximum potential of the crossover. Although nowhere as capable as a 4X4 system, the AWD technology gave drivers the confidence to tackle rough roads and snow. With the 2023 model, we hope Renault brings back the AWD system, which will give customers a third vehicle to choose from in the segment apart from the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder.