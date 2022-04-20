New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Old Ertiga: Differences explained

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the new Ertiga is different from the model it replaces.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Ertiga in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift starts at Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates over its predecessor. So, we have compared how the new Ertiga fares against the model it replaces. Check out the comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Old Ertiga.

New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Design

In terms of design, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains largely the same as the outgoing model. However, it gets some subtle updates, including an updated front grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a chrome garnish on the tailgate. Also, it gets two new colours and is now available in six shades. They are – Auburn Red, Dignity Brown (new), Arctic White, Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver (new).

New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Dimensions

Dimensions New & Old Ertiga Length 4395 mm Width 1735 mm Height 1690 mm Wheelbase 2740 mm Boot Space (with all seats up) 209 litres Ground Clearance 185 mm

The dimensions and capacity of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift remain largely the same as the model it replaces.

Old Ertiga

New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Engine & Gearbox

Specification New Ertiga Old Ertiga Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA Power 101 hp 103 hp Torque 136.8 Nm 138 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT CNG Version Available Yes Yes

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The pre-lift Ertiga, on the other hand, used to get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology to boost the fuel economy of the MPV. This motor churned out 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an old-school 4-speed AT.

New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Features

In terms of features, the new Ertiga remains largely the same as the outgoing model. However, it does get some new goodies and additional safety features. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki’s connected car tech. It also gets cruise control and safety features like up to four airbags, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, etc.

New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Price

Vehicle Name New Ertiga Old Ertiga Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh – Rs 10.84 lakh

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift ranges between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the old Ertiga was priced between Rs 8.11 lakh – Rs 10.84 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.

