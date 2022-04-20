New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Old Ertiga: Differences explained

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the facelifted Ertiga in the Indian market. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift starts at Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of updates over its predecessor. So, we have compared how the new Ertiga fares against the model it replaces. Check out the comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Old Ertiga.
New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Design
In terms of design, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains largely the same as the outgoing model. However, it gets some subtle updates, including an updated front grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a chrome garnish on the tailgate. Also, it gets two new colours and is now available in six shades. They are – Auburn Red, Dignity Brown (new), Arctic White, Oxford Blue, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver (new).
New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|New & Old Ertiga
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Boot Space (with all seats up)
|209 litres
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
The dimensions and capacity of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift remain largely the same as the model it replaces.
New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Engine & Gearbox
|Specification
|New Ertiga
|Old Ertiga
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
|Power
|101 hp
|103 hp
|Torque
|136.8 Nm
|138 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|5-speed MT / 4-speed AT
|CNG Version Available
|Yes
|Yes
The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
The pre-lift Ertiga, on the other hand, used to get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology to boost the fuel economy of the MPV. This motor churned out 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an old-school 4-speed AT.
New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Features
In terms of features, the new Ertiga remains largely the same as the outgoing model. However, it does get some new goodies and additional safety features. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Suzuki’s connected car tech. It also gets cruise control and safety features like up to four airbags, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, etc.
New Maruti Ertiga vs Old: Price
|Vehicle Name
|New Ertiga
|Old Ertiga
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh
|Rs 8.11 lakh – Rs 10.84 lakh
The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift ranges between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the old Ertiga was priced between Rs 8.11 lakh – Rs 10.84 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.
