New Jeep Commander Revealed: 7-seat Compass SUV coming to India soon

The 3-row seat version of the Jeep Compass is scheduled to be launched in 2022. While Stellantis has been much silent about the details, the new Jeep Commander has been revealed for the international market.

Internationally, the Jeep Commander has been revealed. The new Commander is a 3-row seating SUV that shared its underpinnings with the Jeep Compass model. Stellantis and Jeep India have been teasing the arrival of the 3-row SUV based on the Compass. This new SUV is said to make its India debut in 2022. Although the internationally released Jeep Commander is largely the same vehicle that will be introduced in India, it is unlikely to carry the Commander name. The trademark for that name is possessed by Mahindra. Given their history, Jeep has other plans for the naming of the model.

While it is rumoured to be called the Jeep “Meridian”, we await official confirmation of the name from Stellantis at the moment. However, the model showcased internationally features a heavy redesign over the Compass. Staying true to the words by Ralph Giles, Global Head of Jeep Design. Read More

The model features a heavy dose of chrome, some things most Indians will welcome. The signature 7-box grille will remain but is shallower than the compass. The LED headlamps and slim, the fog lamps and DRLs and positioned low on the bumper. In profile, the SUV is more squared in design. The wheel arches are squared, the body lines are clean like the Compass, but things begin to change beyond the B and C Pillars. The vehicle is elongated, at the back with a contrast-tone roof design. The rear of the vehicle resembles the new design language used on the new Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer models. The tail lamps are slim LEDs that have a wrap-around design.

The cabin at the front looks to resemble the current Compass model. It features a 3-spoke steering wheel. It features a large touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect. Jeep has given the interior a more earthy look with the brown upholstery, however, some changes to the colours and specs are to be expected once it arrives in India. Inside, we are unsure at the moment of the seating configuration the model will have to offer. However, Jeep could introduce the SUV in 6-seat, or 7 seat configurations.

Like all Jeeps, the Commander is offered as a 4×4 internationally. Under the bonnet would most likely be the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel offered with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. A turbo petrol engine is also on the cards for the new SUV when it comes to India next year. The chief rivals to the 3-row Jeep SUV would be the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the recently revealed Mahindra XUV700.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.