New 2022 Hyundai Tucson spotted at a dealership, but there’s a catch!

The new fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson made its global debut in September 2020 and it will be launched in India next year. Recently, a fleet of the new Tucson was spotted on Indian roads being transported on a flatbed truck, hinting at its imminent launch. Now, the all-new Hyundai Tucson has been spotted once again, this time at a Hyundai dealership. However, there is a catch!

The all-new Hyundai Tucson has been snapped at a dealership, but not in India. The SUV has been spotted at a Hyundai dealership in Nepal. Hyundai launched the new fourth-gen Tucson in Nepal in September this year at a starting price of NPR 89,96,000, approximately INR 56.16 lakh, ex-showroom. It is safe to assume that the previously spied production-spec models of the Tucson were also being transported to our neighbouring country Nepal.

However, Hyundai will launch the new Tucson in India too early next year. According to our sources in Gujarat, the new-generation Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2022. The Tucson will be the flagship SUV of this South Korean carmaker in India. The new-gen Tucson follows Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language and gets a completely new styling along with a host of features.

In terms of powertrain, globally, the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson is offered with two petrol motors, a hybrid mill, and an oil-burner. However, the current-gen Hyundai Tucson is offered in India with a 2.0-litre petrol engine (150 hp and 192 Nm), paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and 2.0-litre diesel (182 hp and 400 Nm), paired with an 8-speed torque-converter AT. The top-spec diesel variant of the SUV also gets an optional 4-wheel drive system.

