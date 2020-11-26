New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has been launched in India with new tech, new styling, and fairly the same price. We explain all the variants of the new MPV king and what it has to offer.

By:November 26, 2020 3:27 PM

The Toyota Innova has been the king of MPVs in India. Having sold over 8.8 lakh units since it arrived in 2005. Since the second-generation Innova Crysta was launched in 2016, around 2 lakh units of it have left the showroom to customer homes. The Toyota Innova Crysta currently holds 43% of market share in the segment. Now the new 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 16.26 lakh and the top-spec model costs Rs 24.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Toyota has given the Innova Crysta a much-needed update with new features and updated styling.

Toyota offers the new Innova Crysta with the option of a 2.7-litre petrol engine which is tuned to develop 160hp and 245Nm. The diesel option, which is more popular is a 2.4-litre turbocharged motor. It develops 147hp and 343Nm of torque. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic. The Innova Crysta facelift has been launched in three trims — G, GX, VX and ZX.

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift G Variant Features

The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift G variant offers a new black and silver front grille, halogen headlamps, electronically adjustable ORVMs and a rear spoiler for the exterior. In the cabin, the new Innova Crysta G model offers a cooled glovebox, manual HVAC controls, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, fabric seats, four speakers, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, and two 12-volt power outlets. Safety features as standard include three airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, hill start assist and seat belt reminder.

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift GX Variant Features

The GX model builds on the features offered n the G variant. The GX model offers electrically foldable ORVMs with puddle lamps, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock system.

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift VX Variant Features

Building on the features offering of the G and GX model, the VX variant on the Innova Crysta offers a piano black front grille with chrome surround, LED projector headlamps with auto function, front and rear fog lamps, chrome-covered ORVMs and door handles on the exterior. The cabin comes equipped with ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, automatic climate control, cruise control, new black and camel tan perforated leather upholstery, six speakers and a USB fast-charging port.

Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift VX Variant Features

In addition to the features offered with the VX model, the ZX model of the new Toyota Innova Crysta facelift ZX model offered a few new key features like Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, easy slide front passenger seat, hazel brown or camel tan perforated leather seat upholstery and more importantly, seven airbags.

