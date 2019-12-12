New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA unveiled: Now more powerful and tech-laden

The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA has finally been unveiled. The second-generation GLA not only gets more powerful but it also gets better when it comes to tech. Launched for the first time five years ago, the GLA has seen over a million homes worldwide. The new model gets styling inspirations with the A-Class. Mercedes-Benz says that the new GLA is better in every aspect and gets improved safety, efficiency and convenience than before. Now coming to the engine line up, the base GLA 200 draws power from a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder engine that develops 163hp. The GLA 200 gets a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and can achieve a top speed of 211kmph. On the other hand, the four-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 306hp.

The four-wheel-drive models can also be opted with an off-road package that includes an additional off-road headlight function along with an off-road driving mode - Downhill Speed Regulation. Ground clearance on the new Mercedes-Benz GLA has been upped by 9mm. The exteriors now get plastic cladding on the wheel arches and the bumpers for a sportier appearance. The GLA now gets wheels ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch. Based on the second-gen Mercedes MFA platform, the wheelbase of the new GLA has been stretched by 30mm and is now at 2,729mm.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a free-standing digital display panel. There are two 7.0-inch screens as standard and these show readouts for the instrument cluster and infotainment functions. If you are not satisfied with this, you can opt for two 10.3-inch screens as well. The new Mercedes-Benz GLA will start selling in the global markets starting the second quarter of next year. When it comes to the India launch, the new model should arrive at our shores by 2020 end. Prime rivals include the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, if you haven't still, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.