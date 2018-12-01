New 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT breaks cover! Wildest Merc gets new looks & tech

The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT has been unveiled at the 2018 LA motor show and the new model gets cosmetic updates along with technological upgrades. The new AMG GT will be available for sale in three trims namely GT, GT C & GTR and if you are still not satisfied with any of these and want some more performance under the hood, you can go for the top-spec GTR Pro. The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT in its latest avatar gets a revised grille and the headlamps also get some tweaks. The car has been showcased in a matte grey colour scheme and the green racing stripes make it look quite exciting. The new AMG GT also gets some significant changes on the inside. To start with, the new model gets a touchpad infotainment system and a 12.3-inch screen is being offered as standard. There is also a 10.3-inch screen for the center console and the cockpit has a new steering wheel as well.

The new 2020 Mercedes AMG-GT also gets a Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) that offers four different settings namely Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master. Now coming to the most manic AMG GT, the AMG GT Pro variant is inspired by the GT3 and GT4 race cars. The top spec trim has been fitted with carbon ceramic brakes along with carbon fiber elements for a better performance.

Powering the beast is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine that is good for churning out 462 bhp on the standard model. The power output on the GT C variant has been stepped up to 542 horses while the top spec GTR and GTR Pro are good for developing 570 bhp. As far as India launch is concerned, the new AMG GT is expected to make its way here sometime towards the end of next year.

