New 2020 Mahindra Thar, Scorpio spied again: Here’s what to expect

If you are an SUV fan in India, you must be aware that Mahindra is working on the next generation models of the Thar and Scorpio and the two might be launched sometime in the year 2020. The aforementioned models have now been caught testing multiple times. The latest set of images posted in the 4x4 India Group on Facebook show the two SUVs in camouflage somewhere in Coimbatore. Starting with the new 2020 Mahindra Thar, the vehicle is expected to get power from a 2.0-litre BS-VI engine. The power and torque outputs of this engine are expected to be close to 140 bhp and 300 Nm mark. Gearbox will be a six-speed unit.

Taking a look at the visuals, the next generation Mahindra Thar has grown in proportions and from some angles, it will definitely remind you of the Jeep Wrangler. Underpinned by a new platform, the new Thar will meet the upcoming safety norms and will get standard safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert warning and seatbelt reminder for the front occupants.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio (Image Source: 4x4 India Facebook)

Now, speaking of the next generation 2020 Mahindra Scorpio, the SUV is seen as a major departure from the current model. The new model will ditch its typical boxy design and as it is seen with a curvaceous approach across the body length. Also, the new Scorpio is expected to be slightly bigger compared to the present day model. All thanks to the generous proportions, the new 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is also expected to offer more space on the inside. The new Scorpio is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo that will take place in February next year.

Reports on the internet suggest that the new model will get power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will be BS-VI compliant and the power and torque outputs will surpass the figures offered by the current 2.2-litre unit. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!

Source: 4x4 India (Facebook)