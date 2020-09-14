New 2020 Mahindra Thar | The mountain goat scales new heights

The charm of owning and driving a vehicle such as the Mahindra Thar is not something everyone can relate to

By:Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:34 AM

new mahindra thar unveiled know specifications and features

No other vehicle in India, priced lesser than `20lakh, will attract as much attention—on the road and off it — as a Mahindra Thar would. This retro-modern vehicle that’s got the heritage cult looks and the performance of a modern-day SUV is available in two engine options (petrol and diesel), two gearbox options (six-speed manual and six-speed automatic), two seating arrangements (four front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats) and three roof options (hardtop, convertible top and soft top). This new Thar was unveiled on August 15 and will be launched on October 2. We drive it in and around Delhi.

The new Thar gets multiple rooftop options: a hardtop, a soft-top and a convertible top. The cabin is completely redesigned — it’s not yet in the league of the Scorpio, but is far better than that of the previous Thar. Major changes include LED daytime running lamps, dual-tone bumpers, new 18-inch wheels, front fog lamps, and faux carbon-fibre detailing around the AC vents and centre bezel. Yet, despite all these changes, the Thar doesn’t really look contemporary.

The two engines are the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine (150 bhp; 320 Nm), and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel (130 bhp; 320 Nm). Both are offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with a 4×4 manual shift transfer case with a low ratio.

The suspension is amazing off the road, and decent on it. Body-on-frame construction means there is a lot of body roll when taking sharp turns or off the road. The ground clearance is 226mm.

Everyday convenience features include sporty front seats (but these are too narrow),front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers (but the sound quality is very poor), height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power windows and central locking.

The 18-cm touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB and navigation looks from the last century, and the adventure statistics display on the infotainment system isn’t clear in bright sunlight. It also gets the tyre-pressure and tyre-direction monitoring system, as well as cruise control and steering-mounted audio and phone controls.

The charm of owning a vehicle such as the Thar is not something everyone can connect to. It isn’t as comfortable as a car, it isn’t as fast, and it can be more cumbersome to live with. At the same time, the Thar can easily take you where most cars cannot and, in an urban environment, it offers you exclusivity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021