New 2020 Mahindra Thar launched: A retro-modern vehicle with a heritage design, capability of a contemporary SUV

On Friday, Mahindra launched the new Thar SUV priced starting Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). While Mahindra has started test drives and bookings for customers— it can be booked both online and at dealerships, for Rs 21,000—deliveries of the Thar will commence on November 1. In its new avatar, the Thar is available in two trims (AX and LX), and all variants come in four-wheel drive configuration. There are two engine options (petrol and diesel), two gearbox options (six-speed manual and six-speed automatic), two seating arrangements (four front-facing seats, and 2+4 side-facing seats) and three roof options (hardtop, convertible top and soft top). Prices of the petrol variants range from Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh, and those of the diesel variants from Rs 10.85 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh.

It’s being offered in six colours: red, copper, grey, black, beige and aquamarine. Petrol is the 2.0-litre m-Stallion engine (150bhp; 320Nm), and diesel is the 2.2-litre mHawk engine (130bhp; 320Nm). The cabin of the Thar has convenience features such as height-adjustable driver seat, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, power windows, central locking, touchscreen, and so on (entry-level variants may not have all these features).

