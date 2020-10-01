New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched in India tomorrow with bookings also set to start on the same day. Here is what all to expect from India's favourite off-roader in terms of the expected price, deliveries and more.

By:October 1, 2020 11:25 AM

 

The new 2020 Mahindra Thar is set to be launched in India tomorrow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. In case you have been dreaming to own the first unit of the second generation Thar, well, that is not possible now. Mahindra took the opportunity to auction the first unit of the new generation Thar and it was sold for a staggering price of Rs 1.11 crore to Delhi’s Aakash Minda. The amount generated from the auction will be used for charity. The company has recently revealed that bookings for the off-roader will also start from tomorrow. The new 2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched in two variants namely AX and LX. While the lower-spec AX is primarily for off-road enthusiasts, the more premium Thar LX version is aimed at people who want more creature comforts and off-road capability at the same time, and hence, this one will be priced more than the AX.

Watch our 2020 Mahindra Thar video review:

Now, coming to the features, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar AX misses out on an automatic gearbox but gets bits like a mechanical locking differential and a roll cage. On the other hand, the Thar LX gets an automatic gearbox for both, petrol and diesel engines and gets a diesel-manual version as well. The new 2020 Mahindra Thar comes in two engine options. These include a 152hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 132hp, 2.2-litre diesel motor. Both these engines get 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. Moreover, a 4×4 system, a manual-shift transfer case with a low ratio is standard across all engines.

Now coming to the expected price, the new 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched at a starting of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) with deliveries likely to begin sometime by mid-October. We will be running a LIVE blog for the new 2020 Mahindra Thar tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action!

