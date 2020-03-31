New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna is a major departure compared to its predecessor in multiple ways. Here is what all variants the new Verna comes with along with engine, gearbox, features and price details.

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India and the new model is better than the outgoing one in ways more than one. The updated Honda City challenger is available for sale in four trims along with five engine-gearbox options. That said, considering all the combinations, the Verna will be available to choose from in a total of 11 versions. Going into the engine details, powering the 2020 Hyundai Verna are two petrol and one diesel engine options. First, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 115hp and 144Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox along with an optional CVT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine develops a maximum power output of 115hp while the peak torque is rated at 250Nm. This one gets six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmission options. Last but certainly not the least, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is the most powerful with 120hp of power and 172Nm of torque. Gearbox with this engine is only a 7-speed DCT unit with paddle shifters.

Now, let’s dig into the details as to what all features each trim has along with pricing.

2020 Hyundai Verna S – Rs 9.30 lakh

The base variant of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The said trim offers safety features like driver and passenger airbags along with ABS & EBD and reverse parking sensors. Other safety features include seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, immobilizer, and ISOFIX mounts. Inside the cabin, you get a sunglass holder, steering mounted trip meter controls, integrated rear seat headrests, rear center armrest with cup holder. In terms of connectivity, the S variant gets a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system and features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity and voice recognition are standard.

2020 Hyundai Verna S+ – Rs 10.65 lakh

The S+ trim of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna is available only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and all features of the S trim are the same as the S+. That said, apart from the features mentioned above for the S trim, the S and S+ trims get features like power windows for the front and rear along with Bluetooth connectivity and Arkamys sound system. You also get a steering wheel with mounted controls for audio and Bluetooth. The S and S+ trims of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna also come with power windows for the front as well as rear. Customers can also enjoy the benefits of a cooled glovebox along with front and rear USB chargers. Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors are a part of the package too.

2020 Hyundai Verna SX – Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 13.20 lakh

The SX trim of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The said trim gets some additional and premium features compared to that of the S and S+. To start with, the said trim gets a rear view camera with dynamic guidelines for better safety. Apart from this, this trim offers automatic projector headlamps and headlamp escort function in addition to cornering lamps and LED DRLs and position lamps. Unlike the S and S+ trims that come with a foldable key, the SX and the higher trims offer a smart key.

The said trim gets 16-inch grey alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, you get a leather gear knob and leather-coated steering wheel as well. The instrumentation is a digital cluster with 10.67 cm coloured TFT MID screen. The SX trim also comes with a height-adjustable driver seat along with a push start/stop button and a wireless charger that works only with compatible smartphones. The said trim gets an electric sunroof and smart trunk along with features like driver rearview monitor, cruise control and rear manual curtain.

2020 Hyundai Verna SX(O) – Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh

The SX(O) trim is available with all three engine options along with all four gearbox options including DCT. Being the top-of-the-line trim, the SX(O) trim gets additional features like side and curtain airbags along with electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist. The turbo petrol variant comes with front parking sensors as well. Moreover, the rear disc brakes are available only with the turbo engine option. In terms of exteriors, the 2020 Hyundai Verna with turbo petrol engine comes with some subtle changes in order to look sporty compared to other variants. For instance, the front radiator grille has been blacked out and so are the outside rearview mirrors and shark fin antenna. Moreover, the bumpers have also been designed in a sporty manner. The SX (O) trim gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SX(O) trim also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Now, inside the cabin, the rear seat headrests are adjustable and you also get leather seat upholstery. The SX(O) trim of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna comes with 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT touchscreen infotainment system with HD display. The SX(O) trim also comes with the company’s BlueLink technology with multiple connected features. You also get ventilated front seats while the turbo petrol version gets paddle shifters as well.

