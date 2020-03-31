New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

The updated Hyundai Verna has got new features, as well as a set of new engines and transmission along with more safety equipment.

Hyundai India has launched the updated Verna. Prices of the new Verna start from Rs 9.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Verna bookings started a few days ago. This mid-cycle facelift has indeed infused a freshness to the design. The older car has been soldiering on from 2017 with no change. The facelift also gets a new set of BS6 engines as well as a whole lot of transmission options.

Speaking of engines and transmissions, there is a lot to choose from. Two 1.5-litre engines (petrol and diesel) are available. The petrol unit is naturally aspirated and makes 115hp of power and 144Nm. One can order this engine with a CVT or 6-speed manual. The diesel engine is a turbo unit and produces 115hp/250Nm. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine comes with a 7-speed DCT only and makes 120hp/172Nm.

Hyundai has completely spruced the looks of the Verna. The new Hyundai Verna gets a cascading grille complete with projector headlights, projector fog lamps and new bumpers. The alloy wheels too are different and so is the tail light. In the cabin, the upholstery has been reworked and there is a digital instrument console. The Verna, like most Hyundais, is now available with connected car features. There is emergency assistance and Blue Link.

The Verna has always been a feature-rich car and this stays with the facelift too. For example, there are ventilated front seats, a sunroof, powered driver’s seat, climate control, reverse camera, steering mounted controls and wireless charging. Safety-wise, the top model gets six airbags, front parking sensors and ESC.

