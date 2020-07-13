New 2020 Hyundai Verna: Not just a City slicker

The new Verna, especially the one powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, is engaging, exhilarating to drive; feature-loaded it anyway is. Here is what all the new Verna has on offer!

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:23 AM

 

More than 10 years ago when Hyundai India had launched the Verna CRDi turbo-diesel sedan, it behaved like Usain Bolt on a run, but wearing heels, i.e. while the engine was very powerful and responsive, the chassis and suspension didn’t match up. Not any more. Over the last few years Hyundai India engineers, it appears, have worked a lot of improving the driving dynamics of their cars. This has started to show: In the new Creta, in the Venue, and now in the new Verna. We drive the latter in and around Delhi. But first, the design. For about 10 years the Verna has maintained an edge over other midsize sedans as far as design is concerned. Agreed, design is subjective, but you’d find few people who’d not appreciate the flowing design lines on the Verna.

The new Verna, which it’s not a generation-change, has enough new design elements, and the turbo trim offers design integrations like twin-tip muffler, glossy black grille and all-black interiors. The cabin of top-end variants has features such as front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 20.32-cm touchscreen with navigation and HD display, driver rear-view monitor, paddle shifters (for DCT variant), wireless phone charger and electric sunroof, among others. The digital cluster, in particular, is future-proof—it looks like a video game console. In a smart marketing move, Hyundai India is offering three engine options and four gearbox options in the new Verna, so there are 11 variants that are distinctly different from each other.

The engine choices are 1.5-litre CRDi turbo-diesel (115 PS power), 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS) and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS). The gearbox options are six-speed manual, IVT automatic, DCT automatic and six-speed automatic. We drove the 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol DCT SX(O) variant. Feature-loaded it is, excitement-loaded it is more. Turbo-petrol are a new set of engines that produce immense power and yet are fuel-efficient. But the suspension and chassis has to be capable enough to rein-in that power, and this is precisely the case with the new Verna—no matter how quickly you accelerate it on a straight road or on curves, the car doesn’t feel it is going out of control. Harsh braking, similarly, doesn’t make the car lose its line, provided the driver is in complete control over the steering wheel (in extreme conditions, like on gravel or when it’s raining heavily, it anyway would).

The turbo-petrol is surprisingly fuel-efficient—driving in traffic-free Delhi at an average speed of about 35kpl, I got 17.7 km to a litre of petrol. The Verna also gets Hyundai connected car technology, i.e. Blue Link, the in-built device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform. Blue Link services in the Verna are complimentary for three years from the date of purchase. Some of its variants also, surprisingly, offer SUV-like features, such as hill-start assist control, and some variants have luxury-car-kind of features, such as front park-assist sensors.

The new Verna is priced from Rs 9.3 lakh for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol manual variant, going up to Rs 15.09 lakh for 1.5-litre diesel automatic. However, more or less similar variants are also available in other midsize sedans at more or less the same price. What sets the Verna apart is the futuristic 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol DCT SX(O) variant, which you won’t find in any other midsize sedan, and is our pick.

(For this review we drove the 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol DCT SX(O) variant, priced Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India