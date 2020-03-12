2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to come with Hyundai's BlueLink Connectivity solution which would make it the first mid-size sedan in India to feature Internet-connectivity and the fourth car in Hyundai's lineup.

By:Updated: March 12, 2020 3:35:52 PM

2020 Hyundai Verna is expected to launch by the end of March this year while the bookings have now been opened officially at Rs 25,000. The new Verna is expected to come with Hyundai’s BlueLink Connectivity solution which would make it the first mid-size sedan in India to feature Internet-connectivity and the fourth car in Hyundai’s lineup after Hyundai Venue, Elantra and the upcoming Creta as well. The upgraded Blue Link in the Verna will be similar to that in the new Creta minus the voice-activated sunroof.

The new version of BlueLink in the Verna will feature language-based voice recognition with India English comprehension for commands related to navigation, calls, weather updates, etc. The second new feature will be the smartwatch integrated Blue Link app. This will allow users to access Blue Link features such as remote functions, vehicle status and vehicle alerts on the smartwatch without having to pull out the phone every time.

Using voice command will easier through ‘Hello BlueLink’ wake-up command for certain functions for which the occupants would not have to press the button to start the voice control system. Other features include remote engine start/stop, vehicle health data access, driving performance data, location-based services, stolen-vehicle tracking, and auto crash notification among many others.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Spirited Verna Features Revealed: Verna vs City is the Sedan Battle of the Year!

The new Hyundai Verna will get the option of petrol and diesel options that include the 1.5L MPI petrol and the 1.5L diesel unit, along with the segment-first 1.0L turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The larger petrol engine will be paired to a six-speed manual or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), essentially a CVT. The diesel engine, on the other hand, will be paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

When launched, the new Verna will primarily compete with Honda City which is also set to be refreshed with a new design and additional features. Competitive pricing will be one of the single largest factors in deciding which car posts higher sales.

