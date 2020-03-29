New 2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: Impressive cabin of Baleno, Altroz rival

The all-new Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has been revealed in Europe providing us with a full view of what the car will look like on the outside, as well as the inside.

By:Published: March 29, 2020 4:55:01 PM

Hyundai has revealed the all-new 2020 model of the third-generation i20 hatchback with its global premiere in Europe. The i20 is scheduled to be launch in India ahead of the festive season, however, we await the official word from the manufacturer. Till then we are free to explore what the all-new i20 will have to offer against its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and the Volkswagen Polo.

The i20 in Europe will, of course, have some differences from the model in India. The most significant change will be the length as the one for Europe measures 4,040mm in length. For India, the i20 will be tweaked to bring it down under 4-metres, additionally, some elements of the exterior styling make also be mildly revised. However, the overall looks of the car will predominantly be the same.

While the exterior of the new i20 had already been revealed earlier, it is the interior which has now been unveiled and has caught our interest. The design is similar to what we have seen from Hyundai in the recent past as it follows the “Sensuous Sportiness” language. The newly designed interior features an all-new dash with a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen. The driver gets a 4-spoke multi-function steering wheel with another 10.25-inch all-digital TFT-screen instrument cluster. It has a new sound system powered by Bose with 8 speakers, ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology.

The i20 will get a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine, Hyundai will offer a 48-volt, mild-hybrid system. While the engine is expected to arrive in India, the mild-hybrid system seems unlikely to keep the costs down. The 1.0-Litre turbo petrol will be offered as the “Turbo” variant in India like most modern Hyundais in India. Along with them will be a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Automatic transmissions are expected to be available with the i20 when it is launched in India.

