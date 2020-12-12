New 2020 Hyundai i20 gets over 29,000 bookings: Price, engine specs, variants and more

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 is off to a great start! Here is what all it offers at what price point!

By:Updated: Dec 12, 2020 11:28 AM
2020 hyundai i20 diesel turbo review 22

 

While the Santro established the brand Hyundai in India, it’s the i20 that give the Korean company the image of a premium carmaker within the mass market segment. Launched a decade ago, the i20 has seen three generations in India, and the latest was launched last month. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has now said that the all-new i20 has gotten bookings of 29,000 units since its launch. “We are witnessing a strong response as far as bookings are concerned for the all new i20—at nearly 29,000 units in a short span since launch,” said the company. “Additionally, customers have showcased a strong interest in the new i20’s high-tech features, with nearly 85% bookings being attributed to higher trims, i.e.Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).”

The company added that the sunroof continues to be a feature that is attracting customers, in addition to technologies such as Bluelink, Oxyboost Air purifier and Bose seven-speaker Soundsystem. The new i20 is available in engine options including 1.5-litre CRDi diesel with 6-speed manual transmission; 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission); and 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol with 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7-speed DCT. The new i20 is priced from Rs 6.8 lakh for the entry-level 1.2-litre manual variant to Rs 11.33 lakh for the top-end 1.0-litre DCT engine variant.

