New 2020 Hyundai i20 gets over 29,000 bookings: Price, engine specs, variants and more

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 is off to a great start! Here is what all it offers at what price point!

While the Santro established the brand Hyundai in India, it’s the i20 that give the Korean company the image of a premium carmaker within the mass market segment. Launched a decade ago, the i20 has seen three generations in India, and the latest was launched last month. Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has now said that the all-new i20 has gotten bookings of 29,000 units since its launch. “We are witnessing a strong response as far as bookings are concerned for the all new i20—at nearly 29,000 units in a short span since launch,” said the company. “Additionally, customers have showcased a strong interest in the new i20’s high-tech features, with nearly 85% bookings being attributed to higher trims, i.e.Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).”

The company added that the sunroof continues to be a feature that is attracting customers, in addition to technologies such as Bluelink, Oxyboost Air purifier and Bose seven-speaker Soundsystem. The new i20 is available in engine options including 1.5-litre CRDi diesel with 6-speed manual transmission; 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5-speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission); and 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol with 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7-speed DCT. The new i20 is priced from Rs 6.8 lakh for the entry-level 1.2-litre manual variant to Rs 11.33 lakh for the top-end 1.0-litre DCT engine variant.

