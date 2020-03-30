New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

The third-generation Hyundai i20 is scheduled to make its India launch later this year. We take a closer look at what the hatchback will pack for the Indian market.

Hyundai has revealed the all-new 2020 Hyundai i20, and this global hatchback is expected to arrive in India soon. The i20 has been a huge success for Hyundai India in the premium hatchback segment and in its all-new avatar, we take a closer look at what Hyundai is expected to bring in with the new i2o to take on its rivals. While the model has been revealed in Europe, the India-spec model will be slightly different. Here is what we can expect from the upcoming hatchback.

2020 Hyundai i20 Exterior

The all-new Hyundai i20 had already been revealed for the international market so we know the overall styling of the hatchback already. However, the European model measures over 4-metres in length. For India, the overall length is expected to be tweaked in order to meet India’s sub-4-metre regulation. While we don’t expect significant re-engineering of the car, the front and rear bumpers are likely to be revised for the Indian market to help comply with the norms. Other than that, the i20 is likely to remain similar to the international version of the car. Additionally, alloy wheel design and sizes for India may also be slightly different when the hatchback launched in India. While the European model uses 17-inch wheels, realistically, the i20 in India would at best be offered with 15-16 inch wheels. Hyundai has introduced new colours with the new i20, along with a dual-tone colour scheme. This feature may also be offered in higher trims in India.

2020 Hyundai i20 Interior

Following Hyundai ‘Sensuous Sportiness” design language throughout the car, the interior of the new 2020 i20 will get the same treatment. The brand new dashboard layout includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also expected to be offered in India. The international model also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, this may be tweaked in size for the Indian market. The Bose powered sound system with 8-speakers might be offered with wireless charging most probably on the cars for the i20. However, while Europe gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, for India, it is likely to be wired only. The overall design of the interior would also be similarly laid out for the India spec model as the 4-spoke multifunction steering wheel design would be carried over to the Indian market.

2020 Hyundai i20 Engines

For the Indian market, the Hyundai i20 is likely o be offered with the same powertrains as the Venue sub-compact SUV. The petrol offering would most likely be a 1.2-litre MPI engine that develops 82 hp and 115Nm of torque. This engine would be offered with a 5-speed manual The diesel would be a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor that churns out 98hp and 240Nm of torque. There will be a 6-speed manual with the option of an automatic as well. The ‘Turbo’ model in the i20 would be the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder T-GDI engine that develops 120hp and 172Nm that would be offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic.

2020 Hyundai i20 Connected Features

BlueLink connected Car technology from Hyundai is also expected to be offered in India. The number of features is likely to be in line with the new BlueLink 1.5 version that also offers the virtual assistant that can be activated with “Hey BlueLink” voice command. Like the new Creta, the i20 is likely to offer similar levels of features that include safety, security, remote access, vehicle management, location-based services, and smartwatch access with more that have to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

2020 Hyundai i20 Expected Price and Rivals

The current generation Hyundai Elite i20 starts from Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Looking at the recent past how Hyundai has been pricing its vehicles, the new 2020 i20 would be highly competitive. However, with the added features, and the turbo variant, the top of the line model is still likely to be under Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. We expect the price of the new i20 to be between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). If this is the case, the Hyundai i20 would be very heavily armed against its rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

