New 2020 Hyundai i20 bookings open: India launch on 5th November

South Korean car major Hyundai on Tuesday announced the commencement of bookings for its soon to be launched new i20 in India. The customers can now book the new i20 online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai dealerships across the country for Rs 21,000, starting early hours of October 28, 2020. The national launch is scheduled for November 5, 2020. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade. The new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies.”

To provide customers with a wide range of options, Hyundai is offering the new i20 in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) variants. Further, customers can choose from a variety of petrol, diesel and turbo petrol BS-VI engines and transmission options that include intelligent manual transmission (iMT), intelligent variable transmission (IVT), 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) and manual transmissions. “The new i20 is a result of our endeavour towards empowering Indian customers with products that not only exceeds their expectation but redefines their imagination”, he added.

Hyundai will offer customers a wide choice of colour options on the all-new i20 including polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, fiery red, starry night and metallic copper. To facilitate added benefits for new age customers, 10% cash back will be offered on booking amount transactions made on Hyundai Click to Buy using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit or debit cards subject to final financing from the bank. As part of the buildup around the new i20 rollout, Hyundai has showcased its manufacturing excellence through the origins of the all-new i20, calling it as a masterpiece of human centric engineering through a video release.

Ganesh Mani S, director , production, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As an organisation that is committed to giving customers quality time, our focus has remained on ensuring supreme levels of manufacturing excellence. This has perfectly culminated in the new i20, delivering robust and reliable performance. With our 24-year rich manufacturing heritage, the new i20 is yet another benchmark brand from Hyundai that is an edge above the rest.”

Hyundai claims that new i20 is built on a superstructure that comprises of 66% advanced and high-strength steel and its integrated vehicle inspection systems captures 1 million torque points per day which is used to ensure impeccable levels of quality on the new i20. The new i20 has been tested on 18 drive tracks to test in various road driving conditions, it added.

