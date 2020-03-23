New 2020 Hyundai Creta: Why it can be the next big hit!

A reason for the Seltos’s success is choice: three engines, four gearboxes. The same is now offered in the new Creta.

When Kia India launched the Seltos last year, it did something unique—spoil the customer for choice within one car model. It had three engine options, four gearbox options, and numerous variants. With the new Creta, Hyundai India has done something similar—so similar that both cars now share engines, gearboxes, and even variants (Hyundai and Kia are part of the same group, globally).

There is a lot to choose from in the new Creta. The engine-gearbox combinations are 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed MT and IVT), 1.4-litre turbo GDi petrol (7-speed DCT) and 1.5-litre diesel (6-speed MT and 6-speed AT), and the variant-engine combinations are seven each in petrol and diesel (see table). This is smart marketing—what it effectively does is that the customer, once she’s zeroed in on a particular model, usually refrains from extensively checking out other cars.

The new Creta is priced Rs 9.99 lakh onwards both for petrol and diesel, with the range-topping variant priced Rs 17.2 lakh. It is also a ‘connected car’, i.e. it has an inbuilt Vodafone-Idea eSIM card so the user don’t need a smartphone to connect to entertainment, navigation or emergency response features.

