New Hyundai Creta crosses 55,000 bookings: Best-selling SUV in India in May and June

2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed 55,000 bookings within four months of its launch and the diesel variant continues to be the more popular choice with some 60 percent bookings for it.

By:Updated: Jul 29, 2020 2:30 PM

2020-Hyundai-Creta-vs-Kia-Seltos-COmparison-images-review-4

Hyundai Creta in its new 2020 BS6 and connected avatar its seems is a big hit with buyers as Hyundai now tells us that it has registered more than 55,000 bookings for the compact SUV. With this, Hyundai Creta has been India’s best-selling SUV in the country for two consecutive months of May and June. It has been the most searched car on Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ online purchase portal with 30 percent inquiries and 76 percent of all searches. Hyundai also underlines that 60 percent of all bookings for the Creta are for its diesel variant.

First launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta has been incredibly popular in the manufacturer’s lineup and gathered over 4.85 lakh customers. The new Creta launched in March this year has instilled similar interest from buyers, recording over 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 customers in just four months of launch, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

2020 Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine with options of manual and automatic transmission systems. It also gets three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The prices for Hyundai Creta variants spread in three engine options start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the option of a CVT system with the 1.5-litre petrol variant, an optional AT with the diesel variant, and a DCT with the turbo petrol.

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Can it outdo the Kia Seltos?

The new 2020 Creta comes with Hyundai’s latest version of BlueLink technology for Internet-connectivity features. It also gets a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App through which customers can access their car’s connected services such as remote Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and more. With a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta primarily competes with the likes of Kia Seltos.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan for Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Man allegedly buys new Lamborghini Huracan for Rs 2.4 crore with Coronavirus relief fund

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

Used cars market gaining during COVID-19 pandemic: Prime reasons besides lower prices

Hero Xtreme 160R review, road test: An extremely likeable option to Bajaj Pulsar 150

Hero Xtreme 160R review, road test: An extremely likeable option to Bajaj Pulsar 150

Nilkamal TravelGuard could be ideal social distancing tool in private and public buses: Here's how!

Nilkamal TravelGuard could be ideal social distancing tool in private and public buses: Here's how!

Updated KTM 250 Duke with all-LED headlamp starts reaching dealerships: Expected price, all details

Updated KTM 250 Duke with all-LED headlamp starts reaching dealerships: Expected price, all details

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Cars, bikes, scooters to get cheaper from August 2020: Here’s why

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Chinese electric vehicle battery dominance might end soon: Challenge to Dragon decoded

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Gulf Oil returns to F1! To be preferred lubricant supplier for McLaren starting 2021

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Now buy a new Skoda Rapid, Karoq online with Skoda Contactless Programme

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover starting 10 September

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent