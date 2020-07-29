New Hyundai Creta crosses 55,000 bookings: Best-selling SUV in India in May and June

2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed 55,000 bookings within four months of its launch and the diesel variant continues to be the more popular choice with some 60 percent bookings for it.

Hyundai Creta in its new 2020 BS6 and connected avatar its seems is a big hit with buyers as Hyundai now tells us that it has registered more than 55,000 bookings for the compact SUV. With this, Hyundai Creta has been India’s best-selling SUV in the country for two consecutive months of May and June. It has been the most searched car on Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ online purchase portal with 30 percent inquiries and 76 percent of all searches. Hyundai also underlines that 60 percent of all bookings for the Creta are for its diesel variant.

First launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta has been incredibly popular in the manufacturer’s lineup and gathered over 4.85 lakh customers. The new Creta launched in March this year has instilled similar interest from buyers, recording over 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 customers in just four months of launch, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

2020 Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine with options of manual and automatic transmission systems. It also gets three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The prices for Hyundai Creta variants spread in three engine options start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the option of a CVT system with the 1.5-litre petrol variant, an optional AT with the diesel variant, and a DCT with the turbo petrol.

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh 1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh 1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

The new 2020 Creta comes with Hyundai’s latest version of BlueLink technology for Internet-connectivity features. It also gets a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App through which customers can access their car’s connected services such as remote Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and more. With a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta primarily competes with the likes of Kia Seltos.

