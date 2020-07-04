New 2020 Honda WR-V BS6: A hatchback that looks more like an SUV

Chrome bar on grille; cabin has a touchscreen. But no automatic gearbox option. Here is what all the new 2020 Honda WR-V BS6 model has on offer and how much you need to pay more to bring home one.

Many carmakers in India have developed crossover cars — a vehicle built on a hatchback or a sedan platform that has some features of an SUV. Examples include Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross, Volkswagen CrossPolo and Fiat Avventura. But the WR-V is different. Even though it is based on Honda’s Jazz hatchback, the WR-V comes across as an entirely new product — it’s not even called a Jazz Cross! Honda has now launched the new WR-V.

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Exterior

A new chrome plate has been plastered on the grille; it gets LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs (daytime running lamps) and position lamps, new LED fog lamps and new LED rear combination lamps. Top-end variants get R16 dual-tone alloy wheels and shark-fin antenna.

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Cabin

The seat upholstery is new, and there are extra areas where chrome has been used. The WR-V gets the DigiPad 2.0 — the infotainment system now standard across all variants. This 17.7-cm touch screen audio, video and navigation system comes with smartphone connectivity.

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Engines

It has petrol and diesel engine options, now BS6-compliant. The petrol is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit (90PS, 110Nm, 16.5kpl) mated to five-speed manual transmission, and the diesel is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit (100PS, 200Nm, 23.7kpl) mated to six-speed manual transmission. However, there is no automatic gearbox on offer.

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Variants and Price

To make buying choice simpler for customers, there are only two variants — SV and VX. The petrol SV is priced Rs 8.49 lakh and the VX Rs 9.69 lakh; the diesel SV is priced Rs 9.79 lakh and the VX Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no ‘entry-level’ low-priced variant, and both SV and VX are feature-loaded. It gets three years, unlimited kilometres warranty as standard.

