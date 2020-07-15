New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

The new 2020 Honda City is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now in India. All thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the company will be launching the fifth-gen Honda City through the digital route. Bookings for the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz challenger have already commenced at the company’s dealerships and the brand’s website. While one can book the new 2020 Honda City online by paying a token amount of Rs 5,000, the said figure is Rs 21,000 if you wish to step out and book through one of the Honda Cars India dealerships. The new 2020 Honda City is a highly awaited model and it looks like the company has thrown almost everything into it which is quite evident from the feature list it comes with. So, enjoy the LIVE updates of the new 2020 Honda City in this LIVE blog where we will be bringing you all the instant updates from the launch.