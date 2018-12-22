New 2020 Audi Q7 spied during cold weather testing: Changes to expect on BMW X5 rival

The new 2020 Audi Q7 facelift has been recently spotted undergoing cold weather testing and folks at Motor1 managed to get some images. The company has been testing the new Q7 and its performance version - the SQ7. The new Audi Q7 will come with minimal changes in terms of design and styling. The test mules in the images can be seen wrapped in camouflage and hence, one cannot figure out the exact changes the new models will come with. However, we believe that the new 2020 Audi Q7 will come with a new bumper, tweaked headlamps and tail lamps in order to give a fresher look. The new Audi SQ7 will also get the same set of updates as the standard Q7. The interiors of the new 2020 Audi Q7 and SQ7 are not visible in the images but the cabin is expected to get new features. You can expect the new Audi Q7 to feature dual screens like the one we have already seen on the Q8.

The exact engine options for the new 2020 Audi Q7 and SQ7 are not confirmed at the moment but there is a healthy possibility that the two SUVs will continue with the same engine line up as the present day models. India currently has the Q7 in two engine options. While the 3.0-litre diesel engine is good for shedding out 245 bhp, the 2.0-litre petrol produces 248 bhp.

The new 2020 Audi Q7 is expected to make global debut towards 2019 end with an official launch slated during the initial months of 2020. The new Q7 will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of BMW X5 in the segment. The new models will demand a considerable premium over the price of the current models, considering the added features and revised styling on offer.

