New 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner launched with better features: Price starts at Rs 14.93 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the new updated Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India. The new models have been launched with better features with an aim to make the two models more desirable than before. Starting with the new 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, the MPV now comes with an option of new Ivory leather upholstery along with perforated seats. The new Innova Crysta also gets new embossed 'Crysta' insignia. Other additions to the package include heat rejection glass and USB fast charging port and these are available with the Crysta Touring Sport. The new features are available with diesel variants only. The new Innova Crysta is now available at a starting price of Rs 14.93 lakh while the top end variant can be yours for Rs 22.43 lakh. On the other hand, the Crysta Touring Sport is available in the price range of Rs 18.92 lakh to Rs 23.47 lakh.

2019 Toyota Innova Crysta

Now speaking of the new 2019 Toyota Fortuner, the SUV gets a new Chamois interior colour option along with seat perforation. Just like the Innova Touring Sport, the new Fortuner also gets heat rejection glass. These new features are available on 4X2 AT, 4X4 MT & 4X4 AT diesel variants. With these new features, the 2019 Toyota Fortuner is now priced in the range of Rs 27.83 lakh to Rs 33.60 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2019 Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said that Toyota believes in ‘Customer First’ philosophy and listens to its customers’ voice, continuously striving and innovating to make ever better cars and offer the best products and services. In line with the feedback from customers, the company is happy to incorporate customer preferences in select grades of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner in terms of interiors and comfort. With changing lifestyles people are spending more family time on road trips during weekends and thus car interiors and comfort features are emerging to be important parameters among car buyers. He added that the company thanks its customers for their unrelenting support and trust that these improvements will further enhance and delight our esteemed customers.

