New 2019 Tata Hexa launched at a price of Rs 17.03 lakh with style updates, new features

The new 2019 Tata Hexa has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets some minor exterior updates and the touchscreen infotainment system has also been revised. The new 2019 Tata Hexa has been launched in five colour options. Apart from this, the top end variants with dual tone roof are available in two colours namely Infinity Black and Titanium Grey. The top end automatic variants of the Tata Hexa get diamond cut alloy wheels while the manual variants get charcoal grey alloy wheels. Powering the 2019 Tata Hexa is the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that is on offer in two states of tune. On the XT and XTA variants, the engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 148 bhp along with a peak torque of 320 Nm. While a six-speed manual transmission comes as standard across all variants, a six-speed automatic is on offer on XTA and XMA trims.

Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2019 Tata Hexa:

Variant Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Tata Hexa XT Rs 17,03,588 Tata Hexa XTA Rs 18,19,722 Tata Hexa XT 4x4 Rs 18,36,547

Commenting on the launch of 2019 Tata Hexa, S. N. Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said that in the company's endeavor to offer its customers with a superior driving experience, Tata Motors is pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. The company's versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. The company is confident that this new edition will help Tata take forward its brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.

Tata Hexa primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 in the segment.