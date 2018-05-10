New 2019 Suzuki Jimny might debut in September: Possible Gypsy replacement in India

The new generation Suzuki Jimny will make its global debut in September this year. The information has been revealed by folks at motor.es. Production of the current generation model has already ended and the company is now prepping up for unveiling the new Jimny. The report also states that the new generation Suzuki Jimny will be unveiled in Spain soon after its global debut. The new 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be based on a ladder-chassis platform and will have an All Grip pro all-wheel-drive system for better off-road capabilities. Furthermore, the car will also have an advanced limited slip differential.In Europe, the new generation Suzuki Jimny will get power from a 1.2-litre, Dualjet engine or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet motor.

There is also a possibility that the Jimny will be introduced with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine. In terms of safety, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with front and side airbags. Inside the cabin, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 2019 Suzuki Jimny car will also get a new instrument cluster and the leather upholstery will also be new.

As far as India launch is concerned, it does not seem that the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny will make its presence felt here anytime soon. The car is seen as a replacement for the ageing Gypsy in India but Maruti Suzuki has never confirmed the same officially. The India-spec model will most likely get a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that will be good for a power output of close to 92 bhp. Besides, there will also be a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine on offer that should be good for 112 bhp. The SUV will get a five-manual transmission. The new Maruti Gypsy is expected to be sold in India at an aggressive pricing. More details likely to be revealed in the coming days!

