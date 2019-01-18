New 2019 Skoda Superb facelift spied: First ever plug-in hybrid for the Czech brand

Skoda Superb is set to receive a facelift very soon and the latest spy images confirm the same. The test mule has been snapped with minimum camouflage. Starting with the front, the headlamps have been revised and the new Superb facelift will get a full LED arrangement compared to the xenon units that come on the existing model. Take a look at the side profile and one can see that the said portion remains largely identical to the existing model. The rear end of the new 2019 Skoda Superb facelift gets sharper LED tail lamps and there is a small camouflage on the tail lamp. This might have been done to hide the chrome strip. There is also a possibility that the said portion might sport a full width LED strip like the new generation Audis.

2019 Skoda Superb facelift side

Inside the cabin, the new 2019 Skoda Superb facelift is expected to get some slight revisions for a better and more premium feel. For instance, the car will come with the company's new updated infotainment system, the same unit that made its debut on the 2018 model. Reports on the internet also suggest that the new Superb will get an all-digital instrument cluster along with a 9.2-inch touchscreen. The latter will get touch-sensitive controls for the Menu, Volume, Home and more.

2019 Skoda Superb facelift rear

The new 2019 Skoda Superb facelift is expected to come with a plug-in hybrid system, the first ever by the Czech automaker. The new model is expected to retain the same engine options that power the existing model but the addition of a hybrid system will promise better fuel efficiency along with increased performance. The new 2019 Skoda Superb facelift is expected to make its global debut towards the end of this year with an India launch expected to take place mid next year. More details on the new Superb facelift expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us for all the dope!

Image Source: Motor1.com