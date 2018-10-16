New 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, Sport Turismo GTS revealed: Tech-brimmed GTS twins get 460 hp & more

Porsche Panamera family now gets two more members in the form of the standard GTS and the Sport Turismo GTS. Starting with the visuals, the new 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS twin get a unique paint scheme with an all-black treatment. The two run on large 20-inch wheels and these get GTS badging to add a sporty touch. The interiors of the new Porsche GTS twins get premium treatment to the make the occupants feel that every penny spent is worth. The seats get Alcantara leather along with aluminium highlights. Also, the heated steering wheel gets paddle shifters. The cockpit of the new Porsche GTS, for the first time, gets heads-up display along with the company's advanced digital display.

Powering the new Porsche Panamera GTS twins is the same 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 460 bhp and 620 Nm. In comparison to the previous model, the new Panamera GTS witnesses a 20 bhp hike in power while the torque has increased by 100 Nm. With this hardware, while the new 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS can hit a top speed of 292 kmph, the Sport Turismo GTS can clock 289 kmph on the speedo. Gearbox on both the models is an 8-speed PDK dual clutch transmission system.

The new 2019 Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS get the adaptive suspension set up for overall better performance. Apart from this, the two also get advanced Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard. While the Porsche Panamera GTS has been launched at a price of €138,493 (Rs 95.35 lakh) for the Panamera GTS and €141,349 Euros (Rs 99.89 lakh) for the Sport Turismo GTS. It is currently unclear whether the new 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS will make their way to the Indian shores.

For more updates like this, stay tuned to Express Drives!