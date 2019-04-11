New 2019 Porsche 911 launched in India at Rs 1.82 crore: Faster, more powerful and gorgeous!

The new 2019 Porsche 911 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.82 crore. The new model makes its entry in two variants namely 911 Carrera S and the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. The top end Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet demands a significant premium over the standard model and can be yours for a price of Rs 1.99 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). The new 911 made its global debut late last year and the new 992 series model has finally landed in the country. The overall silhouette of the Porsche 911 remains largely unchanged compared to the previous model but it does gets some minor tweaks.

The new 2019 Porsche 911 gets a more powerful 3.0-litre flat six turbo petrol engine that comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission system. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 450 bhp, which is 30 bhp more than before. Porsche has also announced the optional Sport Chrono Package with the new 911 that includes launch control and it reduces the sprint time from 0 to 100 kmph by 0.2 seconds. While the Carrera S can hit a top speed of 307 kmph, the 4S can achieve the 305 kmph mark.

Porsche has also worked dedicatedly on the platform for better weight distribution. Now, more aluminium has been used at the rear and for the first time, the two variants of the new 911 get a rear wheel steering for more agility. Speaking of the exterior changes, as already mentioned, the new 2019 Porsche 911 remains almost identical compared to the previous model. However, one can notice some changes at the rear where the car gets a new set of tail lamps that are interconnected like the ones on the Panamera and Cayenne.

On the inside, there are also some significant updates. For instance, the multi function steering wheel on the 911 is new along with a revised instrument cluster. The dashboard of the new Porsche 911 now features a new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Porsche Management System as standard on both the variants. The newly launched Porsche 911 rubs shoulders against the likes of the Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT and the Jaguar F-Type in the supercar territory.

