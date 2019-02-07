New 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR waiting period upto 3 weeks: Hyundai Santro rival off to a cracker!

The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India on 23rd January. The Hyundai Santro rivalling hatchback has been raking in almost 2,000 bookings per day in India since the day of its launch. Now dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the waiting period for the new WagonR extends up to 3 weeks. Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been one of the best selling cars in India and over 22 lakh units of Maruti's 'tallboy' have been sold since its inception in the year 1999. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a complete visual makeover that makes it look completely different compared to the outgoing model. Even the cabin of the new model sees a premium treatment and the interiors feel way more upmarket than before. The car gets a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch our 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR video review here:

In terms of safety, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, seat belt reminder, rear parking sensor, speed alert system and these are standard across the variant range. Apart from these features, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 81 bhp along with a peak torque of 113 Nm.

Prices for the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR in India start at Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car primarily challenges the likes of Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the segment. If you have been planning to buy the new WagonR, we advise you to hurry up as the waiting period is expected to rise very soon. Within a week of its launch, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR received close to 16,000 bookings and hence, one can see that the new model is off to a cracker. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more!