New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R receives overwhelming response, 12,000 units booked in just one week!

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the new Wagon R in the Indian market starting at Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also announced that the car has received an overwhelming response from the market receiving 12,000 bookings in just one week since its bookings officially started on 14th January this year.

The car has been priced at Rs 4.19 lakh for the base 1.0-litre LXi variant and the prices go up to Rs 5.69 lakh for the AMT-equipped 1.2-litre ZXi model. The new car has been built of the tall boy platform, for which the Wagon-R has been always famous for.

The new car gets a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine churning out 83hp of maximum power. The car is now available in four trims including the 1.2 VXi ( available at Rs 4.89 lakh), 1.2 VXi AMT (Rs 5.36 lakh), ZXi (Rs 5.22 lakh) and ZXi AMT (Rs 5.69 lakh).

The other engine option is available in the form of 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering close to 68hp of maximum power. This engine remains unchanged for the new Wagon R and is available in LXi (available at Rs 4.19 lakh), VXi (Rs 4.69 lakh) and VXi AMT (Rs 5.16 lakh) options. Along with an automatic transmission, both the engines also come mated to the same 5-speed manual gearbox. The new Wagon R BIW is now lighter by about 6 kg and the 1.0-Litre variant has dropped about 65kg of overall weight compared to the earlier Wagon R.

In terms of features and other updates, the car gets driver’s side airbag (ZXi variants get dual front airbags), ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. While the top of the line ZXi gets more in the form of a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power folding and adjustable wing mirrors with embedded turn indicators and much more.

