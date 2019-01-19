New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Interiors teased: Premium cabin to feature touchscreen & more

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is all set to be launched in India on the coming 23rd January. The company has now teased the interiors of the new model on its social media platforms to give an idea about how the cabin of the new Wagon R will be like. There have been spy shots and exterior images of the car doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. This time, the footage gives a sneak peek into the cabin of the new model, which gets a major overhaul. Speaking of changes, the dashboard of the new Maruti Wagon R has been revised completely with an aim to offer a more premium feel to the occupants. The dashboard has been given a dual tone treatment that is expected to appeal to most of the buyers. Take a look at the cabin and the first thing that you will most likely notice is the touchscreen infotainment system located at the center.

Watch the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R interior teaser video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The air conditioning vents are located near the touchscreen unit and the system will be a manual one. One can also see the new steering wheel with mounted controls. The car gets a new instrument cluster and the new unit should offer more information than the one on the outgoing model. In the video, one can see that the gear lever for the Wagon R and the variant shown is the automatic one.

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R retains its boxy design and the new model looks bigger than the existing one. The new Wagon R will be the most spacious car in the segment. Bookings for the new model have already begun at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. The new 2019 model will be available in six colour options and customers can choose from two petrol engine options. More details on the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to be out on 23rd January, so keep checking this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!